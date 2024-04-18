Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $235.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

