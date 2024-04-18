Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Raises Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8722 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BUD opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $66.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 74.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

