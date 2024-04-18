Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 586 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

