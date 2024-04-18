Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $137.26 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00007681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $137.26 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,446.19 or 0.99764610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010506 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.79054767 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $7,489,591.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

