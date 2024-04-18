Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

