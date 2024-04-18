WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,081 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after acquiring an additional 215,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,965,000.

IWS traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,262. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

