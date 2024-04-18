WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 5.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 114,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,387. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

