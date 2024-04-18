Worldcoin (WLD) Price Down 24.1% Over Last Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $930.42 million and approximately $280.22 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $4.89 or 0.00007721 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,293,265 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 189,744,503.75911522 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.83106364 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $366,452,793.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

