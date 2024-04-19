207 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

