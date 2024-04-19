51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.62. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.