51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.62. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
