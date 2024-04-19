AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,414 shares of company stock valued at $75,187,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

