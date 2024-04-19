AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

