Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.58.

Shares of ABNB opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,414 shares of company stock valued at $75,187,257. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 747.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

