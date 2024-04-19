WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5887 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
WH Group Stock Performance
Shares of WHGLY opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. WH Group has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.38.
About WH Group
