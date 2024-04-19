Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 679,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,879,012 shares.The stock last traded at $64.44 and had previously closed at $64.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALPN. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 759,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Further Reading

