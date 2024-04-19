Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,335,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,771,049 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $46.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Trading Up 0.9 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.