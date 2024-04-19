HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 155,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 478,285 shares.The stock last traded at $655.50 and had previously closed at $649.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $625.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.91 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

