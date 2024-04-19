Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 27,522 shares.The stock last traded at $105.78 and had previously closed at $105.59.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

