Certuity LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

