Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.63. The stock had a trading volume of 56,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,749. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

