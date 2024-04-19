ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.67) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 350.80 ($4.37) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £418.61 million, a P/E ratio of -168.26, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 379.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 794 ($9.88).

In other news, insider William Barker purchased 474,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £1,725,360 ($2,147,840.16). Insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

