Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.09.

ALAB opened at $70.92 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Astera Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

