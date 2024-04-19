CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.42.

CAVA Group stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

