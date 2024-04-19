Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Bank First from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Bank First alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFC

Bank First Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BFC opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bank First

In related news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,050.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bank First by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.