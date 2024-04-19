Barclays (BCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barclays Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BCS opened at $9.25 on Friday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.2671 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,244,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 731,202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,656,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 248,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,552,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,091 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

