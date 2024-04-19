Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target at $7.25

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLS. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.