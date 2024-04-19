The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GEV. Mizuho started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

GEV stock opened at $137.22 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

