NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRTGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,143,000 after buying an additional 260,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 172,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $807.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 110.12%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

