NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,143,000 after buying an additional 260,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 172,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $807.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 110.12%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.