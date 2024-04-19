Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $15.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,954 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $63,003.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,116,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock worth $475,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $289.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.60. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

