Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,206 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 160.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

