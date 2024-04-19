Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1) Insider Buys A$20,931.93 in Stock

Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 1,902,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,931.93 ($13,504.47).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Grant Davey purchased 2,450,000 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($23,709.68).
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Grant Davey acquired 2,647,097 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.65 ($29,032.68).
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Grant Davey bought 6,300,000 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,800.00 ($65,032.26).
Earthsene Fpo Price Performance
About Earthsene Fpo
