Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 36,721 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,721 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. 1,925,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,778,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

