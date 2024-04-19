Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 467.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $261.98. 84,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $254.31 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

