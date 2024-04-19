Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,663 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Capri worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at $128,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,170. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. Capri’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

