China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.