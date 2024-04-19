China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
