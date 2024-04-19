Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Comerica by 25.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

