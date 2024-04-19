Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 138 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Amundi bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,835 shares of company stock worth $4,161,834 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

