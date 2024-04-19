Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Trading Up 4.1%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 100,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 189,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $541.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
