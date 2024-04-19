Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Trading Up 4.1%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 100,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 189,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $541.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

