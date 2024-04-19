Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.47. 3,046,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.