CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $905.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 905 ($11.27) and last traded at GBX 952 ($11.85), with a volume of 225140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 945 ($11.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($29.50) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,249.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,464.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £682.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,904.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

In other CVS Group news, insider Joanne Shaw purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($21.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.44 ($12,435.50). Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

