Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

FI opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.