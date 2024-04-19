Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.25. The stock had a trading volume of 353,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

