HTLF Bank Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 571,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.