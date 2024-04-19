Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $61.98. Approximately 214,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,449,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

