Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 3.2%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. 677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 39,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lavoro

Lavoro Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $681.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.12.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.