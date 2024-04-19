JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $183.15 and last traded at $182.79. Approximately 2,316,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,321,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

