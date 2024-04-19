Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $963.50

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 963.50 ($11.99) and last traded at GBX 965.50 ($12.02), with a volume of 625222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995.50 ($12.39).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.55) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,207.50 ($15.03).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 51 ($0.63) dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,890.41%.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
