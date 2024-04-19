Ethereum Classic Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and $303.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $26.20 or 0.00040376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,061.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.29 or 0.00741603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00125411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00181420 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00102543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,630,377 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

