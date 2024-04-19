Status Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $151.73 million and $5.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,951.73 or 1.00081321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098095 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03726276 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,093,712.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

