Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $120.93 and last traded at $120.34. 6,548,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 18,067,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.52.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $475.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

